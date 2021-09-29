Greenup County Old Fashion Days starts Thursday

GREENUP KY. — Greenup County’s 55 annual Old Fashioned Day’s will begin Thursday, September 30 at 9 a.m. on Main Street.

The event will have a variety of food vendors set up on Main Street and 40 different non food vendors set up as well.

Each night will feature main stage events such as gospel night on Thursday, local bands on Friday, and a talent show on Saturday.

Thursday will also feature a baby pageant at 6 p.m. on the small stage.

Many different live music performances will happen throughout the three days, including performances from school bands and choirs as well.

The Old Fashioned Day’s Parade will start at 2 p.m. Saturday and floats will be judged prior to the start.

Saturday will also feature an apple pie contest at 11 a.m. where two winners will receive a basket of baking supplies, a car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., a cornhole tournament starting at 9 a.m., and many more events throughout the day.

Co-director, Anne Stephens, said there are many events happening to look forward to during the three days,

“Greenup Old Fashion Days is an example of local people coming together to make something great happen for the greater community. The entire downtown will turn into a street festival that includes food vendors, artisans, crafters, live music, contests, games, a variety of shopping opportunities, a parade, car show, friends, family, and lots of fun!” said Stephens. “It takes a lot of work from the volunteer committee who has done a terrific job of keeping the traditions that were set by our late chairperson, Mattie Coldiron, alive and going strong. Come and celebrate Mattie’s memory and the 55th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days with us!”

For more information on Greenup County Old Fashioned Day’s go to https://www.greenupoldfashiondays.com/2021

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

