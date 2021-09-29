The Whirly Birds to perform Friday

PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Museum presents The Whirlybirds, a swing/pop band from Columbus that will perform Friday as part of the Jazz Friday Series.

The group will be playing outside in the Alley, with music beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening promises to be filled with poppy, catchy, feel-good music. The Whirlybirds offer a modern spin to classic jazz, integrating swing into jazz favorites. Their music has a broad base of appeal for listeners of all ages.

The band features Joseph Brenneman, Joe Gilliland and Trent Sampson, with trumpet player Nick Simko, drummer Max Marsillo and keyboardist Jacob Campbell. The sound is full and energetic, with unique and original arrangements of familiar sounds.

The concert is part of the Jazz Fridays Series hosted by the Southern Ohio Museum. With underwriting from the Scioto Foundation, this concert is free and open to the public.

