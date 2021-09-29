‘83 Sweets opens in downtown Portsmouth

For Alyssa Logan and Julie Brandenburg, opening ’83 Sweets in downtown Portsmouth means more to them than just opening a business. It means returning home.

After months of preparation and hard work, Logan and Brandenburg celebrated their grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting at their new location in Downtown Portsmouth. The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce, not only symbolized the opening of the bakery located at 609 Second Street but a return to home for the mother and daughter duo.

“We are back home to our roots,” Brandenburg said. “My mom and dad were born on Second Street and there are many properties here where my great grandparents had a house.”

“It means a lot for us to be here because we have this family connection already established here,” Logan said. “Being from a line of bakers, it just feels like another step in a better direction.”

Logan and Brandenburg are no strangers to the baking world. Logan, who is the founder of 83 Sweets and Brandenburg, a business partner, even spent time together competing and winning an episode of Food Networks’ Cupcake Wars. Since then, they have been serving up sweet treats to the community. Now in Downtown Portsmouth, the duo hopes to continue serving their customers and gain new ones.

“We started out small in some houses and then had the place in Lucasville. Now we went up to a bigger league here,” Logan said. “We are ready to serve the majority of Portsmouth now and they won’t have to travel to see us.

Logan and Brandenburg shared while they will have some of the staple bakery items everyone has come to love, they also plan to introduce some new items, including gluten-free, Keto, vegan and sugar-free items.

“We are hoping to be able to serve a wide range of customers since there are more people like that in this area,” Logan said. “We hope we can have something to fill everybody’s needs and have them included.”

During the ribbon cutting, community members got to sample some sweet treats as the mother and daughter duo prepared for Wednesday’s official grand opening. Members raved about the treats and how excited they were the business would be in downtown.

“We have heard a lot of positive feedback about coming to Portsmouth and we are excited,” Brandenburg said.

“After this event this evening, we will be spending the time preparing for tomorrow,” Logan said. “It’s just us, so we have a long night, but we are ready to serve the community.”

Logan and Brandenburg hope the community will continue to support their business and are excited to open the new location. ‘83 Sweets held their official grand opening Wednesday and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It has been an interesting adventure to get to this point,” Brandenburg said. “I always say good things come to those who wait, which is absolutely true. It’s such a joyful moment.”

By Adam Black

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

