77 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 77 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,695 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 82 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 8,985 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported eight additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 761 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,274 or 40.20% of the total population of the county (75,315).