DeWine issues statement on Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have announced that eligible Ohioans will be able to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine as soon as practical, following final action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last night, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to allow for use of a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to specific groups. Today, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) further refined that recommendation.

“We have been closely following the discussions and developments on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The experts have stressed that those at risk for the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 should be eligible for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohioans should rest assured that they will be able get their booster dose. As we have said since the beginning of the pandemic, our goal is to save lives. In alignment with federal partners, prioritization of specific high-risk groups will allow us to continue to save lives as we work toward getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”

“We have been diligently working with our vaccine providers to ensure that there are abundant opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Ohio,” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses, for Ohioans. Following final action by the CDC, Ohio’s many providers will be able to begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine in pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments.”

At this time, the Ohio Department of Health is awaiting final action of the CDC, including the release of a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) with detailed guidance. Once the CDC issues final approval of the recommendation, Ohio’s more than 3,500 enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers can begin to offer boosters to eligible Ohioans.

After all necessary approvals are received, Ohioans will be able to check gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-427-5634 for the latest eligibility information and to find a vaccine provider near them. Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required. Eligible Ohioans should allow 2-3 weeks to get their booster dose, with many opportunities to be vaccinated in their local community, whether they walk in to get their third dose or make an appointment with a nearby provider.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.

Following CDC action, booster doses to be available in Ohio