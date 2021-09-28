Shawnee State University to host homecoming parade and carnival Oct. 2

PORTSMOUTH —Shawnee State University invites the Portsmouth community to attend their annual Homecoming Weekend activities on Saturday, Oct. 2. Wrapping up a week of campus activities, SSU Homecoming is an annual tradition bringing together students, alumni, staff, and the surrounding community.

The Homecoming Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The parade route will start at the SSU School of Education building on 4th Street before traveling south on Bond Street and then turning east on 3rd Street on SSU’s campus. The route will then turn south on Waller Street before ending at the Shawnee Turf. SSU student organizations, the Homecoming Court, and community organizations will be represented throughout the parade.

The Homecoming Tailgate & Carnival will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and continue through both the Women’s and Men’s Soccer games. The event will be held in the SSU parking lot adjacent to the Shawnee Turf and will feature food vendors, a Kid’s Zone with inflatables and games, a Beer Garden for those of age, and more. The Women’s and Men’s Soccer teams will face-off against Georgetown College at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with the Homecoming Royalty Coronation to take place in between games.

To learn more about Shawnee State University’s Homecoming Weekend, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com.

