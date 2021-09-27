S.O.A.R. Industrial Park breaks ground

MINFORD —Dirt flew into the air as a cheer rang out from spectators during a groundbreaking ceremony at the future home of the S.O.A.R. Business Park Spec Building.

The ceremony, which took place Friday, Sept. 24, marks the beginning of construction for the $5.3 million, 45,000 square foot spec building that will be the first of many projects at the site located at 138 Barkow Road in Minford.

“Between local, state, and federal, it takes a lot of work to get to where we are,” said Bryan Davis, Scioto County Commissioner. “Here we are, we did the groundbreaking and this will be the first of many buildings out here.”

The spec building will feature 42,000 square feet allocated for the warehouse, with the other 3,000 square feet for office space. The building is located near the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport and the highway.

“We have people now who fly in and out to do business here in Scioto County,” said Davis.

The groundbreaking featured many community leaders speaking at the event who have been involved in the process of making the building of the warehouse possible, lunch, the groundbreaking itself, and overall just a celebration of the accomplishments so far.

Davis said he believes the location of the building will complement the airport and the highway.

“A lot of people think we can’t do more at our airport because of the length of the airport,” Davis said. “We have the longest runway in the region. It’s a 5,000-foot runway and jets land here every single day.”

The commissioners hope a business will decide to move their company into the warehouse since the building will already be built and companies will not have to worry about construction. The funding for the spec building will be made up of a combination of grants and loans spanning multiple entities.

“We believe this will be a compliment and that there will be businesses that locate here so they can have their business here, their plane here, because getting from point A to point B is where it’s at for business,” said Davis.

Davis shared the commissioners are already starting to get inquiries from all over Scioto County.

“A lot of long days and sleepless nights have gone into this and I can’t say enough about how great our team has been,” said Davis. “We’re doing what we can to bring prosperity, create jobs for our children and our children’s children. That’s what it’s all about.”

Scioto County Commissioner, Bryan Davis, speaking during the S.O.A.R. groundbreaking. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_0775.jpg Scioto County Commissioner, Bryan Davis, speaking during the S.O.A.R. groundbreaking. S.O.A.R. Business Park Groundbreaking begins construction near the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_0815.jpg S.O.A.R. Business Park Groundbreaking begins construction near the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport. The sketch of the warehouse that will be built near the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_0825.jpg The sketch of the warehouse that will be built near the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved