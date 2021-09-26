Shawnee State University to host College & Career Fair on Oct. 14

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host their College & Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 14. The event invites high school students, parents, guidance counselors, teachers, and adult learners looking to earn a college degree or prepare for the career of their choice to attend.

The College & Career Fair will consist of two sessions: a morning session designed for high-school groups, and an evening session for students and parents. Event attendees will have the opportunity to speak with over 20 colleges and universities representing the surrounding region and bordering states. Guests will also be able to speak with financial aid experts to learn more about scholarship opportunities and ways to pay for college.

The high school group session of the College & Career Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the evening session will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration for the event can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/ccf.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, visit www.shawnee.edu/visit.