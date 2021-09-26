Smoother ride coming to US 23’s South Shore intersection in Greenup County

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. – Road work to smooth out your bumpy ride at the US 23 intersection in South Shore starts next week in Greenup County.

The $900,000 project will replace damaged blacktop at Main Street (KY 7) and US 23 with new concrete that will enhance drivability and safety.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, crews will close one thru lane and the right-turn lane of northbound US 23 to remove blacktop and start pouring concrete.

Construction will advance across the intersection – from the river side of US 23 to the downtown South Shore side, east to west – through October as lane closures shift each week for the concrete pours.

Motorists should expect traffic impacts according to the following approximate schedule:

Week 1, Northbound US 23: Right thru lane, right-turn lane closed. Motorists needing right-turn access into Main Street (to cross the railroad tracks) must detour. Left thru lane, left-turn lane into Main Street (downtown) open. Scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, weather permitting.

Week 2, Northbound US 23: Left thru-lane closed. The left-turn lane into Main Street will be under construction, with shifting or flagged traffic at the turn. Width restrictions will be in place. The right thru lane and right turn-lane will be open. Scheduled for Oct. 4-9, weather permitting

Weeks 3 and 4, Southbound US 23: Right thru lane and right-turn lane into Main Street closed. Thru lane, left-turn lane open. Traffic may make right turns into Main Street (downtown) from the open thru lane, but access could be restricted by flaggers at times. Scheduled for Oct. 11-23, weather permitting.

Week 5, Southbound US 23: Left thru lane and left-turn lane into Main Street closed. Thru lane, right-turn lane open. Traffic may make left turns into Main Street (to cross the railroad tracks) from the open thru lane, but access could be restricted by flaggers at times. Scheduled for Oct. 25-30, weather permitting.

Throughout construction, there will be wet concrete in closed lanes. Please do not pass barricades or drive through cones. In addition, locations where drivers make turns will shift as concrete is poured. Please heed all signs and flaggers. Speed limits will be reduced, and law enforcement will be on site monitoring traffic.

Congestion and delays are likely at the intersection, which is used by about 10,000 vehicles a day. Motorists should plan their travel accordingly, or seek alternate routes.

The concrete intersection project is designed to remove rutting present now at the US 23-Main Street intersection and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The weight of traffic can cause ruts in the softer blacktop where cars stop at intersections, creating a bumpy “washboard” effect on pavement. Concrete is harder and resists rutting, providing a smoother and safer ride.

Road work and lane closure schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are advised to watch electronic message boards for weekly changes, heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.