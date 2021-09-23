South Shore Heritage Quilt Festival slated for this weekend

SOUTH SHORE KY. — The annual Quilt Festival in South Shore, KY. will take place this weekend, September 24-26, at the South Shore Rotary Park.

The Quilt Festival will open at 10 a.m. each morning and close at 10 p.m. each night with many events throughout the day.

“The festival was started several years ago to just kind of get the community together and to keep the heritage of quilt making alive,” said Bonnie Warner, President of the Quilt Festival. “I look forward to seeing friends I haven’t seen in a long time and people who live in the community.”

The three day festival will feature a tractor display, hayrides, barrel train, food & craft vendors, kids inflatables, quilt show, princess pageant, wood carving demo’s by GGG Carving, and live music.

Performers such as Bobby Blanton, Shane Runion, Larry Pancake, Steve Perry, Midnight Storm, Jonathon Cox, Jason Jobe, Jesse Spears, Yesteryear, Darrel Armstrong, Crossover, and South Shore Church of God Youth Praise Team, will take the stage throughout the three day festival.

Staci Warnock, Quilt Festival Secretary, said she is hopeful for this year’s festival,

“Our hope for this year is with everything going on is to just be able to give the community something to do and look forward to,” said Warnock. “I know we still have to social distance and wear masks but it’s something that can take everything off someone’s mind for a little while.”

Vendors will be distanced and those in the shelter house will be asked to stay distanced as well.

Everyone who attends is welcome to bring their own chair but no bicycles, unauthorized golf carts, weapons, drugs, or alcohol is permitted at the festival.

“We just want everyone to enjoy and have a good time,” said Warnock. “This will be a place where you can come relax, take in the great music, and enjoy the vendors who work hard all year.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

