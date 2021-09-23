Sierra’s Haven holding Dog Walk in memory of Larry Lonney

PORTSMOUTH — Need a place to take your dog this weekend? The First Larry Lonney Memorial Dog Walk, sponsored by Sierra’s Haven, will be held on September 25, 2021, at the Portsmouth Riverfront. Everyone is welcome to bring their dog and enjoy the dog walk on Saturday.

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 11:00 a.m. The cost is $25 with early registration being $20.00 which includes a T-Shirt. All the proceeds for the dog walk will go to Sierra’s Haven, a place to help find safe, loving homes for adoptable pets.

There will be live entertainment by the Josh Stewart Band. There will also be food and a talent contest. There is also said to be silent auction items along with Roo Roo’s Homemade Dog Treats on site. Sierra’s Haven said that they hope to see everyone’s pampered pooch there.

Larry Lonney was a retired Physics Professor at Shawnee State University who died in October of 2018. He spent his retirement volunteering for Sierra’s Haven. His love of animals knew no bounds. On their website, it states that Lonney was a very beloved and very missed member of Sierra’s Haven for many years.

Lonney was a dedicated volunteer and former board member. Lonney devoted a large part of his life to Sierra’s. He was faithful to help socialize frightened and shy dogs to get ready for adoption. After extensive training in canine assessment, he was instrumental in the Rescue Waggin’ and other transfer programs that transported dogs to other shelters for adoption. Lonney is missed at the shelter for his kind spirit and generosity during assessment days, transport days, cat neuter days and adoption events.

Speaking with Nikki Taylor of Sierra’s Haven, she said, “Larry was a volunteer here for many years, he did dog assessment for us for dog’s who went to rescue, he came and walked dogs very often, he and his wife were big supporters of Sierra’s Haven.”

Sponsors for this event are Shawnee Animal Clinic, Paws at Peach Pet Cremations, Mary’s Spirit Shop, Coles Auto Sales, Pepsi Cola, Valley Wholesale Foods, Rent to Own New Boston, Atomic Credit Union, Desco Federal Credit Union, Neal Hatcher Real Estate, Josh Stewart Band, Kathleen Simon and Rich TV & Home Center.

These dogs like your own are just waiting for a walk, bring your dog down to the River Front for the 1st Annual Larry Lonney Dog Walk this Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_dog-walk1.jpg These dogs like your own are just waiting for a walk, bring your dog down to the River Front for the 1st Annual Larry Lonney Dog Walk this Saturday. Courtesy Photos Larry Lonney was a dedicated volunteer for Sierra’s Haven for many years. He is who this Dog Walk is named for. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_LARRY2.jpg Larry Lonney was a dedicated volunteer for Sierra’s Haven for many years. He is who this Dog Walk is named for. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved