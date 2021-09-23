Shawnee State University Development Foundation to host Rubber Duck Derby

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) is hosting their second annual Rubber Duck Derby to raise money for the Shawnee Fund. To be held during the Homecoming Tailgate on Oct. 2, donors can purchase ducks in advance to compete in the derby to support the fundraiser.

Ducks for the derby are available for 1 for $5, 6 for $25, or 12 for $50. One half of the proceeds of the derby will benefit the Shawnee Fund, while the winner will decide which fund within SSUDF the other half will benefit. The event will take place live at the Homecoming Tailgate, as well as be broadcast on the SSU Facebook Page on Saturday, Oct. 2.

SSUDF’s Shawnee Fund supports the university’s most pressing needs. Donations to the fund are put to work immediately – directly supporting students, faculty, and the campus community with scholarships, grants, academic enhancements, facility improvements, and more.

“The Shawnee Fund is our most vital support system for our campus community, helping to elevate and provide for so many different areas across campus,” said Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation. “We are excited to put on the Rubber Duck Derby again to continue to support this great cause.”

Ducks are available for purchase until Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Homecoming Tailgate. To purchase a duck in advance, visit www.ssuhomecoming.com/derby. For more information contact the SSU Development Foundation at ssudf@shawnee.edu or by calling 740-351-3284.