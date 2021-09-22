TOSRV riders heading to Portsmouth Saturday

PORTSMOUTH — TOSRV which is said to be the longest-running cycling event in America since 1962, is holding a ride in the Fall this year for the first time.

The TOSRV ride will be on Saturday and Sunday this weekend (Sept. 24-25). This year, they will be celebrating the 60th year of TOSRV (Tour of the Scioto River Valley).

“TOSRV was canceled last year, but for 58 years it was held in May of every year,” Wendi Waugh of Portsmouth Connex said. “It will be the first time ever it’s been done in the fall. Columbus Outdoor Pursuits the entity that hosts TOSRV may be looking at making it in the fall permanently, which gives a lot more people a chance to train and participate versus having it in the spring when you haven’t had a lot of time to get your training miles on the road.”

Waugh shared she expects to have over 400 riders, some riders will start in Columbus and ride to Portsmouth, some riders will start in Portsmouth and ride all the way to Columbus and a group of Connex riders are planning to start in Portsmouth stop in Chillicothe and come back to Portsmouth.

When asked if they have a lot of riders who do this every year, except this year, Waugh said that although she can’t speak statistically, she knows that there are some riders that have participated for more than 30 years.

As for lodging of the riders here in Portsmouth, Waugh said that some stay all over Portsmouth, some in hotel rooms, some stay in tents, some stay out at the forest and many have historically stayed at the Friends’ Center or Portsmouth High School and this year they are staying at Portsmouth High School. Waugh said that a lot of the riders have met people over the years and they stay with friends or other people they have met, or their families have met since they’ve been doing the ride for many years.

“There really won’t be crowds as people arrive at all times and it is an outdoor event, so worrying about COVID is not as bad as maybe other events,” Waugh said. “The route that the riders take is primarily down St. Rt. 104, it is off of the main road of St. Rt. 23, and it is just a beautiful ride.”

Waugh concluded, “Connex is doing some different things this year, we have a formal finish line to welcome riders into Portsmouth and we actually put this up Tuesday in Mound Park just to test it out. So we’ll be having a finish line, there will be a live band at Three Bridges at Bonneyfiddle. There are also going to be some vendors that are going to be serving food for purchase. Then on Sunday morning, there is going to be Yoga complimentary of the River Cities Adventure Company that is going to open there, they are just not open yet. Then Mistro’s is serving hot burritos for purchase for the riders to head back. “

For a small bit of history, on TOSRV.org. It states that there are many rides, but only one is America’s bicycle touring classic; TOSRV. The Tour of the Scioto River Valley began as a father-and-son outing 1962, before quickly growing into (at one time) the nation’s largest bicycle touring weekend.

Pictured riding through the finish line for TOSRV this weekend, is Teresa Hicks. Nathan Mullins and Logan Stringer are busy at work on the side post. Yoga will be held on Sunday morning at 3 –Bridges. Public is welcome. Bring a mat and bring water.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved