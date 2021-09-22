Scioto County COVID-19 update- Sept. 22

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 89 new cases Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,324 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 94 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 8,433 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 744 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 29,879 or 39.67% of the total population of the county (75,315).