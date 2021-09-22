Ohio Horse Park Fall Festival Saturday

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Ohio Horse Park, home of Adkins Performance Horses, will be holding their 2nd Annual Fall Festival this Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s festival hosts a Cruise-In, Bark in the Park with dog show and costume contest, Chili Cook-Off, along with Pony Rides, Games, Inflatables, Food, Live Entertainment and more. Admission for this Festival is $5 per person with children 3 years & under free.

Bark in the Park is a fundraising event created by Green High School senior, Karleigh Adams, to bring awareness to animal rescue shelters and pet adoption. The proceeds from this event will be donated to Cabin Critters Rescue, a local non-profit organization, located in Wheelersburg Ohio.

Bark in the Park will include activities and contests you can do with your own dog, vendors, door prizes, a 50/50 cash prize raffle, a dog show including costume class, concessions and much more.

Cabin Critters Rescue will have information available on site regarding their rescue, services, pet adoption and more. They may even bring with them dogs that are available for adoption.

This Fall Festival is an event that should have fun for all. Check it out this weekend!

The Ohio Horse Park is located at 400 Bobcat Lane in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Part of Ohio Horse Park in Franklin Furnace. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Ohio-Horse-Park.jpg Part of Ohio Horse Park in Franklin Furnace. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

