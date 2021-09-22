Shawnee State University to host Fall Preview Day event on Oct. 2

PORTSMOUTH — The Office of Admissions is excited to host their first in-person event of the autumn semester on Saturday, Oct. 2. Fall Preview Day will welcome those high school juniors and seniors who are interested in learning more about Shawnee State University.

Students will have the opportunity to take an interactive tour of campus while meeting with faculty and staff members throughout campus. Representatives from the Office of Admissions and the Office of Financial Aid will be available to speak with students and parents throughout the day.

Check-in for Fall Preview Day will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Morris University Center followed by a welcome from SSU President Jeff Bauer and the Admissions staff. The event will conclude around noon, with optional sessions available for attendees to stay and attend. Registration for the event can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/fall-preview-day.

Fall Preview Day will also take place during SSU Homecoming Weekend. Attendees are welcome to attend the Parade, Tailgate & Carnival, SSU soccer games, and more throughout the day. A full Homecoming schedule can be found online at www.ssuhomecoming.com.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, visit www.shawnee.edu/visit.