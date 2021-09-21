New Boston’s Party at the Park is Saturday

New Boston’s Party at the Park IV is set for September 25, an event that the community looks forward to and will be anticipating its return this Saturday.

New Boston Mayor Junior Williams and Village Council announced that “Party at the Park” returns this year on Saturday, September 25. This is the fourth year for the popular community event and Mayor Williams credits local sponsors and volunteers for making the celebration possible.

“Without the sponsors and volunteers, this event would not be possible. I wish to genuinely thank the volunteers and all of those who contributed,” Williams said. “After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, there has been a tremendous response from the public on the return of the celebration.”

According to the mayor, there will be live music featuring Shane Runion, Frank Grasso, Poverty String Band and Macyn Rose performing from 1 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and will be followed by the fireworks display.

The event has Kids’ activities that will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will feature a Zip Line, Rock Climbing Wall, inflatables, Kiddie Barrel Train Rides, games, prizes and more.

Along with all that fun, there will be other things set up such as concession stand, food vendors and more will be available. Williams said that they have added a few new things such as a Bungy jump, more inflatables and an obstacle course. If you have any questions about the event they can be directed to the Mayor’s office at 740-456-4103, ext 2.

Not only does Saturday’s event look to be filled with fun, on Friday night, September the 24th there is to be a Movie at the Park at 8:00 p.m. sponsored by Automania- Bring your own chair and blanket for an evening of fun!

If you are looking for fun with your family, New Boston is the place to be Friday evening and all day Saturday.

Part of New Boston's Party at the Park at a past Party at the Park.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved