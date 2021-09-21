21 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 17 and returned 21 Public Indictments. There were 2 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

REBECCA ANN SOWARDS, 26, McDermott, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

LEE F. YORK, 35, McDermott, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

JAMES RICHARD THOMPSON, 50, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Cocaine

MARVIN PHILLIP BROOKS, 55, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine.

BERSHAWN JERRAY BAILEY, 28, Inkster, Michigan, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

JEROME JUSTWAN SIMPSON, 35, Huntington, West Virginia, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

STEVEN EDWARD SYKES, 46, Columbus, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

MANDI LIN PORTER, 36, Williamson, West Virginia, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JOANNA L. HAYSLIP, 51, McDermott, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DEAN JACKSON, 59, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Endangering Children, OVI and Operating a Motor Vehicle or Agricultural Tractor without being in Control of it.

TANNER R. WETMORE, 20, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing a Defaced Firearm, Underage Purchase of a Firearm and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

MATTHEW N. MULLINS, 35, Minford, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business and Possession of Drugs.

JENNIFER M. PENTZ, 36, Minford, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

CLAYTON MICHAEL NELSON, 19, Rarden, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, 2 Counts Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marihuana and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

REGINA C. SMITH, 43, Otway, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

ROBERT A. TAYLOR, JR., 43, Otway, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JERRY EDWARD HARDWICK, 42, Peebles, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

RANDALL G. TUFTS, JR., 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Falsification, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SHIRLEY M. COOK, 48, Homeless, Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

BILLIE R. STAPLETON, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Domestic Violence and Escape.

SHAWN M. COOK, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Indictments-2.jpg