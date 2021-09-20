Jackson County Apple Festival kicks off Tuesday

JACKSON — The Jackson County Apple Festival kicks off “80 years of Apple Premieres” with their opening parade set for Wednesday, September 23, 2021, at 7:45 p.m.

The festival opens on Tuesday, September 22, 2021, at noon, but the parade is always on the Wednesday of the festival. The festival will be open all day Wednesday before the parade starting at 11 a.m.with rides opening at noon.

The Jackson County Apple Festival is one of Southern Ohio’s favorite festivals, with local high schools bands performing and competing in the parade on Saturday. Plus the Apple Festival has almost anything apple that you can possibly think of from sweets to decor, along with homemade apple butter, apple cider, apple pies, candy apples and so much more. Some of the things you may be interested in at the Apple Festival are:

All Booth and Exhibits Open 11 am – 10 pm

All Rides Open Tues., Thurs. Fri. 5 pm – 10 pm Wed. 12 pm-10 pm Sat. 11 am-10 pm

Thursday, Sept. 23rd Entertainment -Parrots of the Caribbean at 8:00 pm

Friday, Sept. 24th Entertainment -Phil Vassar at 9:00 pm

The Columbus Zoo – Wednesday of the Apple Festival on Bellisio Foods Stage at 11:30 a.m.

Some of the other interesting things happening and there are so many more, is a Baby Crawling Contest on Thursday the 23rd at 12:30 pm, Wing Eating Contest at 5:30 pm, On Friday the 24th at 3:00 pm Apple Butter & Apple Pie Judging at 8:00 pm Mothman. On Saturday the 25th at 9:00 am Pretty Baby Contest, at 10 am Annual Apple Festival Volleyball Tournament, at noon Hog Wild Contest, and at 7:45 pm Grand Finale Parade with over 175 units with Band Competition followed by the Announcement of the Parade Winners and presentation of awards at 9:45 pm. The official closing of the Apple Festival to be at 11:00 pm.

Other events that you may want to see: The Quilt Show will be at Faith Lutheran Church Wednesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. The Festival Art Show will be at the Markay Cultural Arts Center Tuesday-Thursday 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 12:00-7:30 p.m. Lillian Jones Museum – Tues.-Thurs. 10:00a.m.-3:00 p.m. Fri. 11:00 a.m.-4:00p.m. Saturday 10:a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Apple Festival Information (740) 288-6714 www.jacksonapplefestival.org

A band playing at a past Jackson County Apple Festival. This year’s festival begins today and runs through Saturday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Apple-Festival.jpg A band playing at a past Jackson County Apple Festival. This year’s festival begins today and runs through Saturday. Courtesy Photo

Kimberly Jenkins

