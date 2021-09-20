AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio; Hurricanes still impacting gasoline supplies

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 10 cents higher this week at $3.086 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.086

Average price during the week of September 13, 2021, $2.987

Average price during the week of September 21, 2020, $2.044

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.155 Athens

$3.067 Chillicothe

$3.027 Columbiana

$3.109 East Liverpool

$3.002 Gallipolis

$3.127 Hillsboro

$3.094 Ironton

$3.118 Jackson

$3.127 Logan

$3.028 Marietta

$2.999 Portsmouth

$3.105 Steubenville

$3.109 Washington Court House

$3.141 Waverly

The national gas price average rose two cents on the week to $3.19, matching a seven-year-high last seen in early August. While the post-Labor Day period usually sees less demand and lower gas prices, this year, the impact of Hurricane Ida, followed two weeks later by Hurricane Nicholas, has slowed oil production and refinery recovery along the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Nicholas complicated and slowed the recovery from Ida, but the seasonal drop-off in demand helped mitigate price increases on the week. However, this is only the mid-point for hurricane season and there have already been 17 named storms. Motorists could see price fluctuations into October.

True to seasonal form, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports gasoline demand has fallen 8% to 8.9 million barrels per day, the lowest since Memorial Day.

Approximately 23% of offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production remains offline. However, most storm-affected refineries are reporting some level of restarting. Once fully back online, refinery production will help to increase domestic supply levels, which took another step back by 2 million barrels to 218 million barrels in EIA’s latest report. This is the lowest stock level since the post-Hurricane Harvey period in 2017. The tightened supply level has contributed to an increase in oil prices, which hit a high of $72 per barrel last week, a level not seen since July. If the price of oil remains at this level or goes higher, it will likely result in higher prices at the pump.

Today’s national average of $3.19 is two cents more than a month ago and is $1.01 more than a year ago.