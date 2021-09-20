Scioto County COVID update- Sept. 20

SCIOTO —The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 38 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,160 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 63 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 8,248 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported nine additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 738 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County as of Monday are 29,674 or 39.40% of the total population of the county (75,315).