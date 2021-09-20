Final Friday to feature “The Voice” contestant

PORTSMOUTH — Final Friday in Boneyfiddle will end its 2021 season with two bands and a surprise appearance by Holly Forbes, a four-chair turn contestant on this season of “The Voice.”

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with Hot Sauce Moon, a veteran band based out of Jupiter Florida.

“Hot Sauce Moon is one of the hottest bands on the southeast coast right now,” said Robert Black, president of the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project, who presents the summer concert series.

Final Friday royalty, Holly & the Guy, will perform a very special set around 6:45 p.m.

“When it was announced Holly got all four Voice judges to turn for her a few weeks ago, we immediately opened a spot and asked them to perform,” said Black. “They have performed at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle as Holly & the Guy many times over the years and are a crowd favorite that you won’t want to miss.”

The Parachute Brigade, from Beckley, West Virginia will also take the stage around 8 p.m. The Parachute Brigade is returning to Final Friday in Boneyfiddle after having to perform a short set at the “Songs at the Center” concert in 2018 due to rain.

“This is one of the best bands to ever perform at Final Friday and we wanted to give P’town another chance to hear them,” said Black.

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is Portsmouth’s premiere summer concert series. The series takes place at Three Bridges Outdoor Concert venue located at 132-Second Street in Portsmouth.

People are urged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy some great music and fellowship. The venue features newly constructed, all access ADA compliant restrooms, craft vendors, food and refreshment tent and it is in the DORA zone.

Holly & the Guy https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_holly_andtheguy.jpg Holly & the Guy Hot Sauce Moon https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_hotsaucemoon_.jpg Hot Sauce Moon Parachute Brigade https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_parachute_brigade.jpg Parachute Brigade