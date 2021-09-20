Indictments handed down

PORTSMOUTH — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 10 and returned 3 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JOSEPH ANDREW CALDWELL, 34, Detroit, Michigan, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Marihuana, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

DAIJAH ELAINE BURTON, 24, Detroit, Michigan, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Marihuana, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

HOLLY MICHELLE WATTS, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

