King’s Daughters Medical Center earns national recognition for promoting organ donation

King’s Daughters Medical Center recently earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Stephanie Copley, senior director of Clinical Services, Critical Care at King’s Daughters. “To those in need, organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation are a second chance at life. To those who give, it is an opportunity to leave a legacy of hope and love.”

The campaign is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation. It challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation, including offering opportunities to register as organ donors.

King’s Daughters Medical Center earned Platinum recognition for conducting awareness and registry activities between October 2020 and April 2021, prompting new donor registrations during that period, and for responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and navigating those changes and challenges.