Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth host Kids Day

PORTSMOUTH — Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth will be hosting their 15th annual Kids Day at Tracy Park, Saturday, September 18 from 11a.m. to 1p.m.

Kids Day will feature a magic show, K-9 unit, face painting, inflatables, balloons, and sack races.

Free food and beverages will be included as well such as hot dogs, snowcones, cotton candy, and popcorn.

Every child who attends will recieve a free book while supplies last due to the #CoolKidsRead campaign which is a partnership with Shawnee State’s Project Bear program and the Portsmouth Public Library to promote literacy.

Portsmouth Public Library will be set up at the event to sign kids up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which will send kids a free book from ages 0-5.

The event will also feature Shawn E. Bear, Wendy from Wendy’s, Jenny Richards & her “critters”, Portsmouth Public Library, Portsmouth Police Department, and Portsmouth Fire Department.

Following Kids Day, starting at 1p.m. Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth will begin celebrating their 100 year anniversary and hope to have those attending kids day stay after to celebrate with them.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Kiwanis-Kids-Day-2021.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

