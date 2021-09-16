Rubyville author, Ward to hold children’s book signing Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Scioto County Fairgrounds.

LUCASVILLE — A local author, Whitney Lane Ward, of Rubyville, Ohio will be hosting a book launch party at the Scioto County Fairgrounds on Friday, September 17 from 6-8 p.m. Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. published Ward’s children’s picture book titled MORE Than Your Mountains and it became available for purchase beginning August 6, 2021.

Books will be available for purchase at the launch party, or you can bring your own copy for signing.

“I wanted to make sure I had enough copies available for the book launch so I chose the 17th,” Ward said. The evening will include activities for children, a book reading from the author, and more.

The book was written within the last couple of years and is based on Ward’s own illness that began at a young age. It is about the world a chronically ill child faces that differs from the outside world of their friends. She hopes children who can relate to her own story will feel hope and know God has a purpose for them and that they are victorious and strong.

“It was a labor of love for a while,” she said. “My hope is to reduce the bullying of chronically ill children, like I was.”

Although written for ages 4-8 years old, she feels parents and adults can get something from the book, too.

The book’s brief description reads as, “Did you know God made you MORE than your disease, and he has a purpose for you? Well, he did and he does! No matter how many needle sticks you get that make you shout, “Ow!” or scary tests that make you want to scream, or cold waiting rooms you have to sit in that make you fee small, God sees you, your bravery, and the MORE he created you to be.”

Whitney Lane Ward, author of MORE Than Your Mountains, holds her children’s picture book in each hand. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Whitney-Lane-Ward.jpg Whitney Lane Ward, author of MORE Than Your Mountains, holds her children’s picture book in each hand. Submitted photo

Rubyville author, Ward to hold children’s book signing Friday