Scioto County Covid Update — Sept. 16

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments has confirmed three (3) additional local deaths in connection with the COVID19 virus. The victims are a 69-year old female that passed on September 13th, a 73-year old male that passed on September 14th, and a 45-year old female that also passed on September 14th.

The deaths bring the total to 112 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offers our condolences to the families.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 137 new cases on Thursday (9/16/2021) for Scioto County bringing the total to 9,903 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 59 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 7,965 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 2 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 714 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County today is 29,346 or 38.96%.