Northwest Schools end week virtually

McDERMOTT — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, close contact, and a significant decrease in attendance, Northwest Local School District will be following virtual classes Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17.

Northwest Transportation Coordinator, Sharon Conley, posted this statement Wednesday afternoon,

“Good Evening, Mohawk Nation!

Due to an ever increasing shortage of school transportation staff, as well as other district staff, the District will move to remote learning for Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17. The District will return to regular schedule on Monday, September 20, 2021.

All staff is required to report per usual.

If your child does not have a Chrome Book at home, and you wish to pick it up, you may come to your child’s building to get it before noon tomorrow. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s building administrator.

Additionally, effective Monday, September 20, 2021, ALL students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks at all times until further notice.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! We are in this together and we will get through it together.

NOTE: Scioto County CTC students must be at the high school no later than 7:25 a.m. no Thursday & Friday. They will be transported from the high school to the CTC and from the CTC to the high school in the afternoon.”

Staff Report

