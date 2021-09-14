Scioto County Sept. 14 Covid Update

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID19 virus. The victim is a 60-year old male that passed on September 12th.

The death brings the total to 109 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

Scioto EMA and the health departments offers our condolences to the family.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 83 new cases Tuesday (9/14/2021) for Scioto County bringing the total to 9,614 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 76 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 7,838 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 4 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 702 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County today is 29,112 or 38.65%.