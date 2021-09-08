Portsmouth City Schools to go virtual next week

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth City School will be going virtual September 13-17 due to a rise in absences from students and staff in the school district.

The school made the announcement of moving to virtual Wednesday on their Portsmouth City Schools Facebook page stating all students will have a waiver day and then will move to all classwork online for the week.

”This week we have been experiencing a large increase in the number of absences from students as well as staff,” the post stated.

Friday, September 10, will be a waiver day for the district with no students reporting to school in person, but staff will report as normal. Starting Sept. 13 students will be on virtual learning for the week and will return to in person learning on Sept. 20

“No students are to report to school but will be required to complete work via Chromebooks/Google Classroom or what your students’ teachers assign,” according to a post from Portsmouth City School District.”We will return to 100% in-person instruction on Monday, September 20.”

Once Portsmouth schools go back to in person learning, students and staff will be mandated to wear masks from September 20 to September 24. Following the week long mask mandate, the mandate will be reevaluated on September 24.

“Thank you, again for your cooperation and understanding,” the post stated.

Portsmouth School District to go virtual during September 13-17 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_portsmouth_school.jpg Portsmouth School District to go virtual during September 13-17

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

