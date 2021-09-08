New Boston Council discuss purchasing emergency vehicles.

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Village Council held its first meeting for the month of September with all members present.

Mayor Junior Williams spoke on his mayor’s report and talked about the fact that he still wants to see the council purchase or lease two police cruisers. He stated that the cost should be somewhere around $45,000 and that he would bring that information to the next meeting.

Councilman Jon Mills brought up that he would also like to see the council start putting money back or something toward the purchase of a fire truck for the New Boston Fire Department. The mayor said they could set up a finance meeting and go from there.

Williams spoke about Party in the Park and said that things are coming together for the event which will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He stated that the sponsorships were still open and they are still looking for vendors and concessions. He also said that the Village will once again be having the Movie in the Park the night before, Sept. 24 as a kick-off to the Party.

The Mayor brought up about setting up the date for Trick or Treat, since Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday. He stated that he had spoken with Portsmouth who had set their date as Saturday, October 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. He said he thought this would be best for New Boston also. No move was made to set the date at this meeting.

The Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton reported on the testing of the motors in the pumps and discussed two that were needing work. He stated that the LED lights at Gallia and Vine had been installed and completed. Some of the council members asked about the cut grass and fall leaves being blown in the streets and what could possibly be done. Mills made a motion to bring in an ordinance addressing the problem with Councilman Meehan seconding and all voted yes.

Ordinance 26-2021 and Resolutions 20-22 were all presented as emergencies and the rules were suspended and then all were approved.

At the special meeting held on August 24, 2021, a resolution was brought forward to extend an agreement between the Village and the City of Portsmouth declaring an emergency had the rules suspended and was then adopted.

Councilman Meehan again asked about the resolutions were so often brought forth as emergencies and the logistics of this were discussed among the members, the Mayor and Village Clerk, Lana Loper.

During the New Business section of the current meeting, Councilman Ottney discussed the trash that keeps getting piled up and thrown about. A mention was made concerning possibly having the trash cans with the tipper for all of the village.

The meeting was then moved to an executive session on matters of litigation.

