Scioto Foundation’s 2021 Scioto Gives kickoff campaign coming soon

PORTSMOUTH — In 2020 The Scioto Foundation’s Scioto Gives campaign achieved surprising success despite complications created by COVID-19.

This year a new record-setting 41 participating nonprofit organizations are eager to raise funds for their endowments invested at the Foundation, hoping to harvest even higher totals of generous contributions from area individuals and businesses on the big “Day of Giving”, Thursday, October 21.

In the program’s ninth year the nonprofits will compete for a $50,000 match from the Foundation during the one-day matching gift program. The new Scioto County Heritage Museum will join 40 other participants for the 2021 Scioto Gives drive. Annual proceeds from the nonprofits’ endowments provide financial support for much-needed projects, improvements, long-range plans and other essentials for each community organization.

“Scioto Gives is a wonderful tactic to give community residents, groups and corporations the opportunity to support their favorite nonprofit(s) in a way that will help them continue their work for years to come,” said Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation Program Manager for Donor Services.

From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on October 21 contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may send checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or they may transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 21. Donors may also drop checks off at the Scioto Foundation’s office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the giving period but the Foundation staff requests that those who want to make gifts by credit card do so by online transactions during the designated timeframe.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to join the announcement of Scioto Gives results and the recipients of grants awarded for the fifth year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative reception on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m.

The 40 nonprofits who participated in the Scioto Gives program in 2020 raised an amazing amount of $117,558 which was met by a Scioto Foundation match of $50,000 for a record total of $167,558.

Last year also saw previous records broken for the number of contributions from local and out-of-town supporters, 541; the highest amount of money raised by any nonprofit, $14,055, by Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets; and the total number of most individual donations received, 64. The average match ratio for that period was .43/$1.00. The number of participants has grown from 16 in 2013 to 40 through 2020 with one new nonprofit endowment fund established at the Scioto Foundation last year.

The other 40 nonprofits expected to repeat their participation in the Foundation’s 2020 Scioto Gives program include Ohio Valley Type I Diabetes, ASCEND, Friends of the Welcome Center, Scenic Scioto Heritage Trails, Portsmouth Murals, Inc., Catholic Social Services, Time Out for Me, Compass Point Housing, Sierra’s Haven, Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, Community

Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Compass Community Health, Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America, Friends of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter (Operation Safety Net), the 1810 House, STEM Academy, The Counseling Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities, Main Street Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Beautification Society, Shawnee Mental Health, Connex, Inc., the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, the UCAN program, the Ohio Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Potter’s House Ministries, the Animal Welfare League, Goodwill Industries, United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc., Hill View Retirement Center’s Educational Fund, Friends of the CAY Endowment Fund, United Way, Roy Rogers Festival and Friends of Portsmouth.

Created in 2013, SCIOTO GIVES is designed to establish new partnerships between local NPOs and the Scioto Foundation as it assists the nonprofits with their annual membership drives and helps smaller grass roots NPOs accept on-line gifts. The program also demonstrates that one-line giving is easy and encourages donor gifting because of matching dollars.

To participate in the SCIOTO GIVES program, all organizations must be 501(c) 3 nonprofits and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation. All participating organizations must actively promote and encourage their donor base to take part in SCIOTO GIVES and must attend the reception following the one-day campaign to celebrate the success of SCIOTO GIVES.

Further information about the SCIOTO GIVES program may be obtained by contacting Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip or SF Donor Services Program Manager Patty Tennant at (740) 354-4612.

SCIOTO GIVES is patterned after two highly successful similar programs, Erie Gives, created by the Erie, Pennsylvania Community Foundation and Match Day, established by the Columbus Foundation.

