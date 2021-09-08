Portsmouth PD to host Cookout with the Cops

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Police Department will host a cookout in hopes of building relationships and introducing new officers to the community.

Cookout with the Cops is slated for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tracy Park in Portsmouth and will include hot dogs, chips, drinks and activities.

“The goal overall is to do a community outreach and to have time for the community to interact with us on a more social basis to build relationships in the community,” said Steve Brewer, Detective with Portsmouth Police Department.

During the event not only will food be provided, while supplies last, but the event will also feature sack races for the children, a dunking booth where you can dunk a cop, a weapon display, a K9 demo, and a drawing to be entered into a donut eating contest.

“We’re trying to put on something that will just be fun,” said Brewer. “This is just one more way for us to be out there in the community.”

This is the first cookout the cops have hosted but they have done events such as Shop with a Cop for Christmas and Trick or Trunk in October which will both be happening this year.

Brewer said this would be a great opportunity to meet some of the newer cops they have hired over the past few years.

“We ask our people to volunteer and they are usually great about doing it,” said Brewer. “Overall it just gives us a place to interact so if anyone has questions, concerns, or problems they have a chance to talk to our officers face to face, just overall building relationships.”

Cookout with the Cops will take place at Tracy Park Saturday, September 11. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_IMG_park.jpg Cookout with the Cops will take place at Tracy Park Saturday, September 11.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved