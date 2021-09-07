SSU to host virtual Bear Run

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will hold the Fall Bear Run in a virtual format beginning Sep. 25 and continuing through Oct. 8. Held on Shawnee State’s campus since the fall of 1995, the Bear Run is a biannual 5K run/walk open to the campus and surrounding communities.

Registration for all racers is $25 and includes the Fall Bear Run t-shirt, SSU sunglasses, racing bib, and participant medal. Online registration is available at shawnee.edu/bear-run until Monday, Sep. 20. All race materials will be available for pick up in the Morris University Center on campus beginning on Sep. 25 or participants can choose to have their packets mailed to their home address. Proceeds from the Bear Run will benefit the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship Fund.

The virtual Fall Bear Run is the third time the university has offered the race in an online format, this time as the City of Portsmouth continues its work on the multi-use path being constructed on Front Street, through the Bear Run’s traditional course. Participants have the option to complete the 5K race anywhere they would like and can record their time using Google Maps to upload to the race website.

Online registration for the virtual Fall Bear Run is available until Monday, Sep. 20. For more information, please visit the race website at shawnee.edu/bear-run or contact Kara Stump at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu or by calling (740) 351-3081.