Washington Nile School District to learn virtually Sept. 6-10

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Students within the Washington Nile Schools District will be attending school virtually this week due to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the district and county.

On Friday, the district announced on social media that due to the significant increase in COVID cases, quarantine notifications, symptomatic students, and absences, Washington Nile Schools will be learning virtually for the week of Sept. 6-10.

“We will be back on a regular schedule beginning Sept. 13. Students should log in to their Google classroom to retrieve assignments,” Washington Nile Schools Superintendent Anthony Bazler said. “Extracurricular activities, with the exception of varsity athletics, will be suspended during this period to include both practices and contests.”

Bazler shared buses will not perform home pick-ups but will continue to operate from the high school to the CTC and other off campus locations.

Upon returning to in-person instruction, we will continue to require masking while indoors. Per Ohio Department of Health guidelines, by requiring masks in school, maintaining social distancing and following sanitation protocols, students will not have to quarantine due to close contact unless they become symptomatic or test positive.

The district shared in order for students to return and remain in school and to participate in extracurricular activities, the district asks families to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Ohio Department of Health, including avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distancing and masking.

“Our goal is to keep students healthy as well as keep them in school,” Bazler said. “We will continue to monitor the COVID data for our district as well as information from our local health department and continue to make needed adjustments in our return plan.”

