International Overdose Awareness Day marked in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH- River Valley Organizing marked international Overdose Awareness Day with a community event on Saturday, August 28, 2021, to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died, and stimulate discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy.

“We put on this event to honor our loved ones who have died or been injured because of an overdose,” said event organizer Abby Spears. “By coming together to remember those lost, we stood together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our community. The criminalization of drugs and people who use them has cost us lives, and it needs to stop.”

The event took place from 12-3 p.m. at Mound Park. It brought together speakers, musicians, local leaders, and community members in a day that spread awareness to individuals about the risks of overdose, how to reverse an overdose, and about naloxone.

“No family should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one because of overdose,” said Spears.

River Valley Organizing joined communities across the world in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. There were almost 600 IOAD events of all kinds, held in 25 countries.

Event attendees commemorate their loved ones with a release of biodegradable lanterns at River Valley Organizing's International Overdose Awareness Day.