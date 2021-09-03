Greenup County Schools move to NTI next Tuesday and Wednesday

GREENUP —The Greenup County School District announced Friday that due to the rise in COVID cases students will move to Nontraditional Instruction Days for two days after the holiday.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Wednesday, Sept. 8, Greenup County schools will be online only due to a rise in COVID-19 cases impacting the community.

“As you know, our community is currently greatly impacted by COVID-19 exposures and positives,” Greenup County Superintendent, Traysea Moresea said in a release. “At this time, we are implementing NTI Days next Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, to help slow the spread of this incredibly contagious virus.”

Students will receive work for Tuesday and Wednesday and virtual academy students will continue to work as normal. There will be no sort of school extracurricular activities starting Sunday and ending Wednesday, giving families five days to get healthy.

“Today students will come home with their work and Chromebooks,” Moresea said.

Staff will continue to report as normal, and students will be able to contact teachers with any questions they might have during school hours Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, it has not been approved to send home food while being closed.

“The ability to send home food has not been approved yet, so we are glad that the Pandemic EBT cards were just released,” said Moresea.

Greenup County Schools was recently closed Aug. 27 and 28 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the death of a Greenup County High School teacher and coach. During that time it was reported that 400 out of 2,700 students were in quarantine.

“We will continue to deep clean and prepare for everyone’s return to school on Thursday,” Moresea said.

Students will have no in person classes or extracurriculars starting Sunday through Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_GCSchool-1.jpg Students will have no in person classes or extracurriculars starting Sunday through Wednesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/09/web1_Screenshot_2020-03-20-Daily-Times-pdtnews365-Instagram-photos-and-videos-1.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

