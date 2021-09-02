459 marijuana plants eradicated during operation

SCIOTO — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that a marijuana eradication operation was conducted Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The joint operation was comprised of personnel from five separate agencies /departments. The agencies involved were the Portsmouth Police Department, the Portsmouth Fire Department’s Tactical Medics, the Southern Ohio Correctional Facilities SRT Team, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The success of the operation Wednesday was directly attributed to the agencies working together to share intelligence, technology and manpower.

“When we work together, we can do much to improve our community,” A release stated from the sheriff’s office.

During the operation, law enforcement was able to remove 459 marijuana plants from 10 separate locations throughout the county. Last year, nationwide, a total of 4,541,962 marijuana plants were eradicated and 3,193 weapons were removed from cannabis cultivators.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated his office will continue to aggressively combat illegal drugs and crime by working as one team, not separate.

Sheriff Thoroughman requests anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

