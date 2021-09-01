Miss River Days candidates 2021

SCIOTO — Meet four more of your 2021 River Days Contestants and learn a little bit about them. Each of the girls will be representing their home schools this Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Hello, my name is Kaylee Christian Miss Green. Representing our community as Miss Green has been a wonderful opportunity and the greatest blessing. It has allowed me the opportunity to promote a platform near and dear to my heart, titled IMPACT. This platform deals with drug addiction and how it directly impacts so many families in our area. I was able to raise over $2500 to donate to the Counseling Center’s prevention program to help assist in prevention efforts specifically aimed at our youth.

I am no stranger to community service and in my spare time enjoy many activities including volleyball, basketball, cross country, power tumbling, and dance. I will have earned an associate degree at Shawnee State University by the time I graduate high school and plan to further my college career as I major in Nursing with an ambition of one day becoming a Nurse Practitioner. I would be thrilled to represent my community as the next Miss River Days. Not only would I continue promoting my platform and reaching those who are impacted by addiction, but also be a role model to younger generations by proving that you can do anything through hard work and determination.

Hello, my name is Bella Reffit and I am honored to be your Miss Minford 2021. I am the daughter of Hector and Jennifer Reffit. I am a proud member of the National Honors Society, Spanish club, Bible club, and 3 year scholar recipient. I am also passionate about pushing myself physically, and I love to see just what our bodies are capable of. With that being said, in my free time, I enjoy doing CrossFit. I am also a 3- year Varsity Basketball and Volleyball player for Minford High. After High school I plan to attend college and further my education to become a diagnostic sonographer. My sister, Victoria Reffit, brought the crown back to Minford in 2016 with a back to back win following the 2015 Miss Minford Brooklyn McBee. I am hoping to follow in her footsteps, leave a great legacy like she did, and accomplish the second ever back to back win.

We all want to leave our mark on this world. The question is: what will your mark look like? Fortunately, you have total control over the answer to that question. I want to encourage everyone, no matter their situation in life, to take time to choose their mission. We all need to determine our strengths and interests, partner those with our life experiences, and set out to make a difference in this world. Sounds overwhelming, doesn’t it? How can one person set out on a journey and impact the entire world? It is simple: Choose Your Mission: Create Your Legacy! My community service event was “Cleaning Today, Growing Tomorrow.” Minford School District recently purchased a farm. This will be the Minford Agricultural Complex, and it will be run by the agricultural students at Minford, backed by the Scioto County Career Technical Center. The center will harvest produce and livestock to be distributed for families in need across Scioto County, in addition to many other things. The event was held to assist in cleaning up the area and prepping for the upcoming season. If I were to win the Miss River Days title I could further my platform and let people know that your legacy goes way further than a crown! It would be an honor to represent our area and show people that no matter who they are or where they come from, they get to choose their legacy!

My name is Audrey Knittel and I am your Miss Northwest 2021! I am proud to present my platform, “Live Smart, Take Care of Your Heart,” bringing light to Women’s Heart Health Awareness. This platform is very important to me because back in 2013, my grandmother passed away from a heart attack. After my family went through that extremely hard time, I realized how important it is to take care of my heart. I had my community service event, “Staying Alive,” to educate ladies on how to take care of their hearts. Exercise is a great way to take care of your heart, so we had a disco and danced to some 70s and 80s tunes!

Being chosen to represent the Northwest Mohawks has been such an honor. Through my journey as a River Days Candidate, I have learned more about myself, my town, and my community around me. It is amazing to see the support I have received through this all. I enjoy playing volleyball, basketball, and running track, so I am involved with my school year round! I also volunteer at Lombardsville Community Church and Mt. Hope Bible Camp. After I graduate, I plan to stay local and attend Shawnee State University to receive a degree in Elementary Education. I would also love to be able to be a sports coach someday! Becoming Miss River Days would mean the world to me. I would love to represent Portsmouth and further educate people on the importance of being heart healthy. Two crowns is not enough for Mohawk Nation, let’s bring home number three!

Hello, my name is Madison Brown and I am honored to be Miss Notre Dame 2021. I am the daughter of Kimberly and David Brown. I have an older sister, MacKenzie Brown, who is a former Miss Notre Dame from 2016. I am a four year member of the varsity volleyball and softball team, as well as a second-year member of the varsity cheer squad. My scholastic ambition is to attend Shawnee State University, pursuing a degree in the dental field, specializing as an Orthodontist. I chose this degree in 6th grade, having braces myself, the process of changing a smile is fascinating

The platform I have chosen to educate the community on means the world to me. My platform is called “Beyond Type 1.” I chose this platform because my sister was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 9. Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic autoimmune disease within one’s endocrine system where the pancreas stops producing the insulin it needs. Insulin is used to control the blood sugar in one’s system, as well as break down the glucose that enters the bloodstream, which helps the body produce the energy it needs. Some common signs or symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes are constant thirst, fatigue, weight loss, heavy breathing, frequent urination, and changes in eyesight. The best way I believed to spread awareness on this platform was by holding my community service event, “Ride on Insulin”. This was a motorcycle event I held on June 13, 2021 at Tracy Park. I partnered with the American Legion Post 471 and had them bring out as many riders as they could, as well as help me spread the word to bikers in the community. We had over one hundred riders attend this event. I had over eight speakers attend and talk about what Type 1 Diabetes was, the signs and symptoms, and had them tell their own stories of battling this disease. The River Days contestants and queens helped me package “comfort bags” for children newly diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. These comfort bags included puzzles, games, coloring books, and crayons for children to play with while in the hospital. As part of this event, we hosted a silent auction as well as sold my event shirts. Altogether I was able to raise over $3,000 at this event. All of this money was donated to the Ohio River Valley T1D organization.