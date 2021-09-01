Rotary Fish Fry Friday

PORTSMOUTH — Friday looks to be a great day to get out and go to the Annual Rotary Fish Fry on the Roy Roger’s Esplanade in Portsmouth.

The event is one of the Portsmouth Rotary’s largest fundraisers of the year and the proceeds fund scholarships and other community projects.

For more than 50 years the community has enjoyed and supported the fish fry according to David Stone, a past president of the Rotary of Portsmouth and a co-chair of the fish fry event.

It’s part of the River Days experience which kicks off the day prior.

This year’s fish fry is slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday on the Roy Rogers Esplanade at the corner of Gallia and Chillicothe Streets in Portsmouth.

Meals are $8 each and include a Fried Ocean Fish Filet sandwich, french fries, coleslaw, and a choice of beverage. A to-go-line will make things more efficient for those picking up their orders.

Tents will shade a dining setting with tables and chairs on the lawn of the esplanade for those supporters who wish to stay and eat.

By Hope R. Comer hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

