Miss River Days candidates 2021

PORTSMOUTH — Meet your 2021 River Days Contestants and learn a little bit about them. Each of the girls will be representing their home schools this Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Hi everyone, my name is Molly Rose and I am Miss South Webster (Bloom-Vernon)2021! I chose my platform “Emotional Poverty” because it involves childhood trauma. I believe strongly that Trauma is something that needs to be discussed more, normalized, accepted, and appreciated. I want to bring awareness to the youth of our communities and communities everywhere. To have this opportunity to represent my school has been amazing! I am a senior at South Webster High school and I also help at my family’s restaurant, Rose’s too. After graduating, I plan on getting my degree to become a counselor and help people with their mental health. It would mean the world to me to be Miss River Days 2021 because my Mamaw, Rhonda Rose, was crowned the youngest Miss River Days 50 years ago and it would be awesome to follow in her footsteps!

Hi, my name is Kyleigh Oliver and I am your Miss Clay 2021. I am the daughter of Eric and Debbie Oliver, and a sister to Hannah and Derick Oliver and Margie Caldwell. In my spare time, I am involved in two sports, varsity volleyball and basketball. I am also a two-year member of Key Club and a one-year member of prom committee.

My platform is SASH: Student-Athletes Staying Healthy. My platform will be a way for me to express how to stay mentally and physically healthy as an athlete. My community service event is Hoops for Health. For my community service event, I held a basketball clinic where I partnered with The Shawnee State Basketball Team. All of the proceeds from my event were donated to SOMC Sports Motion program. After high school, I plan to attend Shawnee State University for my pre-med and work for my bachelor’s degree and then transfer to Ohio State University to finish my 5-7 years of general surgery to obtain my doctorate degree in hopes of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to represent my school, and hope to make my community proud. Throughout my journey, I hope I have inspired someone to not only do great things but also to believe in themselves and always work hard to achieve their goals and follow their dreams, which is why it would mean the world to me if I was crowned Miss Portsmouth River Days 2021. Throughout my journey so far I feel I have inspired a lot of people, and it would be a true blessing to continue to inspire the little girls who have watched me throughout this journey as Miss Portsmouth River days!! Lastly, I want to say a huge thank you to all of my sponsors! Your support means the absolute world to me!

Hi, my name is Mia Caldwell and I am your Miss East 2021! I am the daughter of Amanda and Mike McCallister and Allen and Stephanie Caldwell. I am the oldest of six children, (Paige Caldwell, Addy McCallister, Noah Caldwell, Emma Caldwell, and Ethan Caldwell). I am a three-year varsity softball and basketball player. I am also a two-year varsity volleyball player. I am part of Key Club and The Sciotoville Preservation Society where I work actively to help ensure my community is safe and clean. I am a member of Christ Sanctuary Church and Overcomer’s Youth Group and also a member of Buckeye’s 4-her’s 4H club.

My platform is Turn your Compassion into Action and Volunteer! My platform is all about community service and making a positive difference. I am a third-generation Tartan and I am passionate about keeping our community safe and clean and keeping a strong reputation for not only my school and community but also my county! The first step to making a difference is showing up and I’m doing everything I can to lead by example. Showing that you care means a lot to so many people even if they don’t say it. Saying that you are going to do something and doing something, are two completely different things and I am here to show how much of an impact you can have on your community!

Hello! My name is Riley McClintic and I’m Miss Glenwood 2021. My platform is Organ Donation- The Ultimate Gift. I chose this as my platform because my mom was diagnosed with incurable lung disease and one day will receive a double lung transplant. I feel so blessed to have been able to represent my school and raise awareness for my platform.

Some activities I am involved in are varsity volleyball and cheer. After graduation, I plan on earning my bachelor’s degree of nursing at Ohio University. It would mean the world to me to be crowned Miss River Days and be able to represent the community I love!

Molly Rose- Miss South Webster https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_miss-BV1.jpg Molly Rose- Miss South Webster Mia Caldwell- Miss East https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Miss-East.jpg Mia Caldwell- Miss East Riley McClintic- Miss Glennwood https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_miss-Glenwood1.jpeg Riley McClintic- Miss Glennwood Kyleigh Oliver- Miss Clay https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Miss-Clay-3.jpeg Kyleigh Oliver- Miss Clay