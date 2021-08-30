SOMC Life Center Reopens to public

PORTSMOUTH — SOMC Life Center has reopened to the public after being closed since July 17, 2020.

“It’s amazing to see faces, some of these people I haven’t seen in over a year and it’s like we didn’t miss a beat with them,” said Brad Zieber, Director of Community Health and Wellness.

While the Life Center was closed to the public, there were quite a few renovations done, including new flooring and a complete remodel of locker rooms with new showers, lockers, and floors, at the Portsmouth location.

Lucasville Life Center is now equipped with 24-hour access and also has newly renovated locker rooms.

Wheelersburg Life Center’s entire building has been remodeled and will now include outpatient rehab in the building along with 24-hour access there as well.

A Life Center membership will provide access to all three locations and there is no extra cost for the 24-hour access.

“We have stuff for everyone young to old,” said Zieber. “We have the basketball court, volleyball, pickleball, the pool and hydrotherapy pool which is a great bonus for our members.”

Members are being asked to wear a mask while inside the building unless they are actively exercising and to use the hand sanitizer placed around the building.

“We are on a strenuous cleaning regimen with our staff, so every piece of equipment gets cleaned multiple times a day and we will also have cleaning supplies for our members to use once they are done with the equipment,” said Zieber.

SOMC Life Center does plan to take every precaution they can to keep everyone safe and remain open even with the rise in Covid19 cases.

“We encourage anybody to come out and check out the facilities,” said Zieber. “It’s a piece of normal back in our lives.”

Ribbon cutting for the grand reopening for the Portsmouth SOMC Life Center https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_lifecenter_.jpg Ribbon cutting for the grand reopening for the Portsmouth SOMC Life Center Submitted Photo SOMC Life Center gym opens to the public for the first time since July of 2020 https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_0489.jpg SOMC Life Center gym opens to the public for the first time since July of 2020 Submitted Photo

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved