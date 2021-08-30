NBPD asking community for assistance

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect.

On Monday the Portsmouth Police Department shared a post that the New Boston Police Department was searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction Monday.

The post included two photos of the suspect asking for the community’s help in identifying the man. The first picture shows his face and the tattoos on his right arm and the second picture shows that the person has tattoos on his left arm and on his right calf.

If you have any information as to the identity of this person, please contact New Boston Police Department at 740-456-4109.

