Local student accepted into Harvard Leadership Conference

WHEELERSBURG —A recent graduate of Wheelersburg High School has been chosen to attend Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Rohit Kataria was accepted as one of 68 students from the entire nation to participate in the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government’s 21st Annual Public Policy Leadership Conference (PPLC.)

The Conference will be held October 8-10, 2021. The PPLC inspires talented and driven undergraduate students to pursue careers in public policy and become leaders in their chosen fields. Students will study public policy in a graduate school environment and will have opportunities to connect with current Harvard Kennedy School students, faculty, and staff as well as other high-achieving undergraduate students.

Kataria served as an intern with Sharee Price, Gifted Services Coordinator at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, through the Scioto Foundation’s Internship Program during the summer of 2021. He is a 2020 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and has recently returned to Vanderbilt University, where he is beginning his sophomore year.

