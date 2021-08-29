2021 Knost Scholarship recipients announced

PORTSMOUTH — Five Portsmouth area students who are entering their senior year of college this fall have received a combined total of $75,000 in scholarships from the Dorothy Knost Music Scholarship Fund over the past four years.

The senior scholarship recipients include Portsmouth High School graduates Sarah Simmons and Micah Simmons, along with Noah Lovins, Alec Arnett and Elizabeth Elrod, Portsmouth West High School graduates. All have achieved stellar academic records and participated in a wide variety of experiences in music education and performances during their college careers.

Adding the 2021 senior Knost Scholarships to those given to juniors Mason Yeagle and Madalyn Hale and three awarded to freshman Joel Caniff, McKenna Howard and Anna Lovins, this year’s total amounted to $40,900, the most money ever given out in one year through the scholarship fund established in 1985 to honor a long-time local music educator.

Sarah Simmons is a student of theatre performance at Otterbein College concentrating in music and vocal studies. Her long-term goal is to become a professional theatre artist working at the level of regional theatre. A veteran of numerous high school, university and summer professional repertory theatre performances, Simmons is also studying theatre design and technical production.

Micah Simmons is working toward a B.A. degree in music with a concentration in composition and film studies at Baldwin Wallace University. There Simmons studies voice,

piano and guitar, performs with dozens of musical groups and dreams of pursuing a graduate degree in studio composition or studying in film school. He would also like to teach music composition or film history at the university level.

Noah Lovins is majoring in Music Direction for Musical Theatre, a unique undergraduate program at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. Aiming to become a professional music director and accompanist for musical theatre on Broadway and other sites, Lovins also wants to compose and create musical theatre productions. He hopes to produce a few original musicals for young audiences while in St. Louis.

Alec Arnett, who attends Otterbein College, is majoring in music and vocal performance. He plans to earn master and doctoral degrees with future goals of performing in opera and other musical programs and ultimately teaching vocal music. He wants to graduate from Otterbein with distinction which will require a major research project and defense of that research.

Elrod is a music therapy major at Ohio University; in the future she hopes to work with recovering addicts in Appalachian communities. Her senior year goals are to be accepted to a music therapy internship where she can work with clients in the mental health field and to graduate summa cum laude with a degree in her field.

Mason Yeagle, a 2019 Minford High School graduate and current student at Morehead State University, is pursuing a degree in instrumental music education. Yeagle, whose major instrument is the flute, hopes to learn to play a variety of instruments and become a high school band director.

Madalyn Hale, a 2019 Green High School graduate, is a music education major at Marshall University. Her primary instrument is the clarinet; she plans to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees and become a band director.

Joel Caniff will seek a degree in music education at The Ohio State University and work toward a doctoral degree in the musical arts with the goal of teaching on the collegiate level. He is a 2021 graduate of Minford High School.

McKenna Howard, a 2021 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, is attending Cleveland State University to major in music education and minor in theatre performance. She hopes to teach high school music, possibly in Scioto County.

A 2021 West High School graduate Anna Lovins is enrolled at Shawnee State University where she plans a double major with a BFA degree in Musical Theatre and a BS degree in Plastics Engineering.

“With five seniors graduating next spring, hopefully the Knost Music Scholarship Fund should have plenty of funds to give to talented Scioto County and Greenup County students in 2022,” said Knost Music Scholarship Fund Chairperson Kay Bouyack. “We encouraged qualified local students to take advantage of this generous opportunity to seek substantial financial assistance for their college educations.”

Students can apply for a Knost Music Scholarship through the Scioto Foundation’s regular on-line process; the 2022 application deadline is Wednesday, March 16 at 5 p.m. Applications will be posted online beginning December 13, 2021.

Criteria for Knost Scholarship consideration include musical ability, high scholastic

achievement, good moral character, school and community activities and evidence of financial need. Knost Scholarship applicants should be at least a junior in a Scioto County or Greenup County high school. The scholarships will be awarded to help fund attendance at a summer music camp at least six weeks in length or to assist with undergraduate college music studies.

In addition to filling out the application form and providing necessary documents, students applying for the Knost Scholarship must be available for a brief performance audition at a time to be scheduled in late spring. Video auditions were accepted in place of live auditions in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid – 19 pandemic.

Further information regarding the Dorothy Knost Music Scholarships may be obtained by contacting Kay Bouyack, chairperson of the Knost Music Scholarship Committee, at (740) 353-8292 or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Coordinator for the Scioto Foundation at (740) 354-4612.