Annual Autism Walk returns August 28

PORTSMOUTH — The Annual Autism Walk will take place Saturday, August 28, and is hosted by The Autism Project of Southern Ohio.

The event will take place at Tracy Park in Portsmouth from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature activities for children, a silent auction and a visit from Batman.

After canceling last year due to COVID-19, event organizer Mike Bell is looking forward to having the walk this year.

“We couldn’t do an annual walk for the past two April’s due to COVID but we decided on doing one now,” said Bell. “We are encouraging everyone to wear masks and there will be sanitizing stations.”

Children from the Autism Project of Southern Ohio who are in the Quest Club will be presenting the colors on Saturday.

Many activities will take place including a live auction from 11-4 with around 75 donations from businesses, food trucks, merchandise, vendors, split the pot, plenty of games for children, and the walk at 3 p.m., with an appearance from Batman.

Batman will have signed copies of his book for $10 and posters for $5 and anyone who buys a copy will get to sit in the Batmobile and have their photo taken.

“I guarantee everyone will have a great time,” said Bell. “Our main goal is to spread autism awareness, this event brings the autistic community and typical community together.”

All Proceeds from the event will go to the children to help them do different types of activities throughout the year.

For more information regarding the event go to Autism Project of Southern Ohio’s Facebook page.

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

