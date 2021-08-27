Two schools in Scioto County have implemented mask starting 8/27

SCIOTO — Two schools in Scioto County have implemented masks after a high number of students have been placed in quarantine or diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Scioto County Career Technical Center announced on social media the school had ten active cases of COVID-19, which according to their policy would mandate masks for all students, faculty and staff. Starting Friday, Aug. 27, all students, and staff will be asked to wear masks or face shields through Sept. 3 when the status will be reevaluated.

Local school districts are following a policy stating if their schools have 10 or more active COVID cases students and staff mask up for 10 days and the numbers are reevaluated after the 10 days to decide whether they will continue to mask up.

“Due to the current influx of positive COVID cases and currently having 10 active positive COVID cases, masks/face shields will be required for all staff and students beginning tomorrow 8/27/21,” The social media post stated. “The mask requirement will remain in effect through 9/3/21. After 9/3/21 the status will be reevaluated and communicated to all staff and students.”

Portsmouth West Local School District also stated they will be implementing mask starting Friday, Aug. 27.

“Due to the significant increase in COVID cases and quarantine notifications this fall, we have adjusted our return plan. Our goal is to keep students healthy as well as reduce the number of quarantines,” the post stated. “Per Ohio Department of Health guidelines, by requiring masks in school, maintaining social distancing and following sanitation protocols, students will not have to quarantine due to a close contact unless they become symptomatic or test positive.”

The social media posted shared that It is required that all staff and students wear masks when indoors and when using school transportation. ODH and the CDC assert that masks have been proven to be extremely effective in slowing the spread of the virus.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID data for our district as well as information from our local health department and continue to make needed adjustments in our return plan,” the district shared. “Again, thank you for your continued support. Please continue to follow CDC and health department recommendations so that we are able to return to a more normal school setting as soon as possible.”

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved