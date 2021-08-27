Fluor-BWXT donation helps support Notre Dame science lab

SCIOTO— As students start back to school this fall at Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth, they’ll be using some new, user-friendly equipment in their science lab thanks to financial support from Fluor-BWXT.

The company recently donated $1,500 from the Community Commitment Fund for educational initiatives.

“This effort pairs well with our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Ahead program, STEAM scholarships, Science Alliance and our Regional Science Bowl competition,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “This is just another avenue to help students get involved and interested in science.”

Science Teacher Charli Montavon used the grant money to buy sensors that detect light, oxygen, and soil moisture. In addition, she purchased a respirator chamber, a three dimensional skin model and microscope slides. She hopes to offer more hands-on activities.

“I am eager to have labs planned and bought in advance to really spark some interest in science for these kids,” Montavon said. “I was taught to let kids learn through inquiry and to let kids learn for themselves. With the sensors, the kids will immediately receive data that can be collected with their Chromebooks. I think getting kids to analyze data they collected is huge.”

Montavon is in her second year of teaching seventh and eighth grade general science, 10th grade general biology and electives of zoology, anatomy and physiology. She said she enjoys the small class sizes which seem perfect for activities and building positive relationships with students.

Local science teacher Charli Montavon presents a ‘thank you’ note to Fluor-BWXT’s Deneen Garner after receiving $1,500 to buy equipment for their science lab. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Notre-Dame-Donation.jpg Local science teacher Charli Montavon presents a ‘thank you’ note to Fluor-BWXT’s Deneen Garner after receiving $1,500 to buy equipment for their science lab.