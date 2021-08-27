OSHP investigating fatal crash

PIKETON–On Friday, Aug. 27 at 6 a.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a two-vehicle crash on S.R. 32east at the interchange with U.S. 23 south.

Terry Searls, 66, of Bidwell was driving a 2008 Chevy Malibu westbound on S.R. 32. Colton Farmer, 25, of Piketon was driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville eastbound on S.R 32. Searls failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto U.S. 23 southbound.

As a result of the crash, a passenger in Searls vehicle, Ronald L. Graham, 44, of Jackson, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Piketon PD, Scioto Township Fire Department, MedCare and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation at this time

