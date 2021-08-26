Three employees receive National Safety Award for life-saving actions

PIKE COUNTY– Three employees of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC (FBP) have earned one of the highest safety awards offered by the Fluor Corporation for decisive, life-saving actions taken earlier this year. Bryan Cornett, Cecil McCoy and Jimmy Nichols received the Medal of Safety (Silver Medallion) during a presentation on Aug. 18, 2021, for their efforts that potentially saved the life of their supervisor, Marsha McRoberts.

“Cecil, Bryan and Jim saved a life through their attentive instinct and swift actions,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “They are truly heroes whose actions were clearly above and beyond any expectations of their roles and helped preserve a life because they were not afraid to speak up.”

The story began when the trio noticed something was “off” with McRoberts during a typical day at work and immediately insisted she go to the emergency room.

“The emergency room doctor told me he didn’t know how I was still functioning and not in a coma,” McRoberts said. Upon further study, it was discovered she had accidentally hit her head a few months earlier on a kayak in storage at home and, unbeknownst to her, the injury had caused her brain to bleed for about six weeks.

Cornett was quick to detect the change.

“We spend more time with each other than we often see our families, so you know each other and you know when something isn’t right,” he said.

After surgery and months of occupational and speech therapy, McRoberts is doing better. She is grateful to those who stepped forward to help in a situation that could have had a not-so-happy ending.

Fluor’s Silver Medallion is a distinguished award given to employees who act in a lifesaving manner and assist others in distress, either on or off the job. The award was established in 1992, and recipients embody Fluor’s most vital commitment of protecting each other. Cornett, McCoy and Nichols are now among seven employees at the Portsmouth site to receive the award in the company’s history.

